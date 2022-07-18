Robert W. Baird Cuts Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $440.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $389.00 to $357.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.00.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $375.87 and a 200-day moving average of $389.03. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after acquiring an additional 893,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,972,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,689,000 after acquiring an additional 49,786 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,771,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,280,000 after acquiring an additional 57,209 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,960,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.