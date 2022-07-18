Robert W. Baird Trims Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Target Price to $84.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $92.14.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $65.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

