Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.75.

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 192,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95,664 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $618,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 536,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 507,588 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 131,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.71. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.68 and a quick ratio of 15.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

