Roger Crystal Sells 2,246 Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Stock

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) CEO Roger Crystal sold 2,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $24,953.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,909 shares in the company, valued at $921,118.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ OPNT opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.73.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.68). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $4.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes medicines for the treatment for opioid overdose reversal; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.
