Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) Short Interest Update

Rose Hill Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ROSEU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rose Hill Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Rose Hill Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000.

Get Rose Hill Acquisition alerts:

Rose Hill Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

ROSEU stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. Rose Hill Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

About Rose Hill Acquisition

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus on companies that operate in Latin American markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rose Hill Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.