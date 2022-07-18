Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €310.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($310.00) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($205.00) price target on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($175.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €225.00 ($225.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €224.00 ($224.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($160.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €132.24 ($132.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €158.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion and a PE ratio of 3.49. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €120.56 ($120.56) and a 1 year high of €213.60 ($213.60).

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

