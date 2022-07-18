Royal Bank of Canada Trims Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Target Price to $450.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

CTAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $432.00.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $388.28 on Friday. Cintas has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $389.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 466.7% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

