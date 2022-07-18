RPM International (RPM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPM International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RPM opened at $81.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.76. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.84. RPM International has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 19,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

