Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF) Short Interest Update

Savills plc (OTCMKTS:SVLPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Savills Price Performance

Shares of SVLPF stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Savills has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $15.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Savills from GBX 1,450 ($17.25) to GBX 1,075 ($12.79) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

