Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 162.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 23,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $56.07 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $55.37 and a one year high of $64.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.41.

