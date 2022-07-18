Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $56.07 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $55.37 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.