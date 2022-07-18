Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Schweiter Technologies Stock Down 37.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SCWTF opened at $882.95 on Monday. Schweiter Technologies has a 1-year low of $882.95 and a 1-year high of $1,558.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $882.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,029.08.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their target price on Schweiter Technologies from CHF 1,150 to CHF 860 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of extruded and cast plastic sheets, composite panels, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers new generation for traffic signs made from aluminum composite panels; decorative façade material and innovative roof cladding made from aluminum composite panels; individual photo wall, printed on lightweight foam sheets; and cycle shelter with optimum weather protection from extruded acrylic sheets.

