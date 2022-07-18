Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 210.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAIC opened at $91.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.27.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

