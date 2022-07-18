Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Shares Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Seaboard were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Seaboard by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its position in Seaboard by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seaboard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,909,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Seaboard by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB opened at $3,722.25 on Monday. Seaboard Co. has a 52-week low of $3,535.57 and a 52-week high of $4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $89.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.