Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the company’s previous close.

SEE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.67.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $56.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.31. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 355.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,393,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,241,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,961 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 4,193,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 824.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after acquiring an additional 492,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $32,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.