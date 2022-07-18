Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Morgan Stanley’s current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

