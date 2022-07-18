Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Quaker Chemical in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Quaker Chemical’s current full-year earnings is $6.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42. The business had revenue of $474.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

KWR opened at $136.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.35. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $276.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,152,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,960,000 after purchasing an additional 115,746 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $107,540,000 after purchasing an additional 70,185 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 506,938 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

