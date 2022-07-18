Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.84. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

Get SM Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SM. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

SM Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 5.09. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,668,228.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 5,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $256,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,228.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David W. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,190,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,935 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SM Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.