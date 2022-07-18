Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV Has $6.78 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 4.0% of Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $157.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.82.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

