ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after purchasing an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $435.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $461.23 and a 200-day moving average of $515.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 396.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.47 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BNP Paribas cut ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ServiceNow from $594.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,577 shares of company stock worth $8,503,327 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.