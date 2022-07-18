SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 145,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.87%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

