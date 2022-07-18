SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 307.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $326.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $330.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $282.83 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.95.

Insider Activity

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

