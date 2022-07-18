SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3,170.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 35,322 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $255.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.83 and a 200 day moving average of $285.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.76.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

