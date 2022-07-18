SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 48,752 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 345.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 46,975.0% during the 1st quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total value of $2,120,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crown Castle International Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.47.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $153.70 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average is $179.42.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

