SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.37 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $1,493,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Campbell Soup Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

CPB opened at $48.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.88. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.