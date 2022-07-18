SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.67 Million Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1,118.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,245 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.70.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad Phillips sold 25,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $1,023,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,055,319.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Cowen started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

About Darling Ingredients

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.