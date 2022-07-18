SG Americas Securities LLC Has $11.89 Million Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 730,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,144 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $11,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Momentive Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 918,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,961,000. Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Price Performance

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $9.12 on Monday. Momentive Global Inc. has a one year low of $7.94 and a one year high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.10 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.50% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Craig Hallum upgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Momentive Global Profile



Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

