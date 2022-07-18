SG Americas Securities LLC Has $17.24 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 169,592 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Boeing by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $147.74 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $87.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.18.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

