SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 15,310 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,310 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101,225 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

QCOM opened at $144.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day moving average of $150.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

