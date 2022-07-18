SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 9,170 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,170 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

