Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Cut to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

NYSE:SHW opened at $245.57 on Monday. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.54. The firm has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

