Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shopify stock opened at $31.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84. Shopify has a one year low of $29.72 and a one year high of $176.29.

Institutional Trading of Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 880.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,562 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,736 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 437.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,820.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.