Short Interest in Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Expands By 53.0%

Anaergia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, an increase of 53.0% from the June 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.6 days.

Anaergia Trading Down 17.7 %

ANRGF opened at $4.60 on Monday. Anaergia has a 12 month low of $4.31 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

Get Anaergia alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANRGF shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TD Securities started coverage on Anaergia in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Anaergia Company Profile

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anaergia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaergia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.