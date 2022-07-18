Short Interest in Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Declines By 36.6%

Axis Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,679,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Axis Technologies Group Trading Up 17.1 %

OTCMKTS:AXTG opened at $0.00 on Monday. Axis Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile

Axis Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Axis Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the commercial lighting industry in North America. The company offers patented T8 Axis Daylight Harvesting Dimming Ballast, which are used to reduce the lighting energy costs.

