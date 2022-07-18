Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Increases By 47.8%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 54,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $20.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $759.02 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

