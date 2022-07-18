Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Rises By 48.2%

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Daimler Truck stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTRUY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($50.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

