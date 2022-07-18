Short Interest in Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Rises By 48.2%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2022

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 48.2% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Daimler Truck stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $11.49 and a 1 year high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DTRUY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €38.00 ($38.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €50.00 ($50.00) to €53.00 ($53.00) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DZ Bank cut Daimler Truck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Daimler Truck from €45.00 ($45.00) to €50.00 ($50.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Daimler Truck Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.