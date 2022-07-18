Short Interest in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Grows By 100.0%

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LEGR opened at $33.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.90. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.512 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%.

