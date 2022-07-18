Short Interest in Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Expands By 48.5%

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 49.0 days.
Separately, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kardex from CHF 254 to CHF 235 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Shares of Kardex stock opened at $167.30 on Monday. Kardex has a 1-year low of $152.05 and a 1-year high of $337.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day moving average of $226.68.
Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems.
