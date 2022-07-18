Short Interest in Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Rises By 100.0%

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPELY opened at $8.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. Keppel has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Keppel Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 4.94%.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

