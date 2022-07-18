Short Interest in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Drops By 26.8%

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Noodles & Company Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of -259.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.51. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.44.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $112.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.14 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $292,210.96. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 324,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,127.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 305,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,431,967. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 47.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 284,300 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 245.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 158,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 12.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,146,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 130,763 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

