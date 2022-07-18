Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Rises By 100.0%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Optimi Health Price Performance

Shares of OPTHF opened at $0.28 on Monday. Optimi Health has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.

Get Optimi Health alerts:

Optimi Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.