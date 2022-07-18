Short Interest in Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Rises By 100.0%

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Optimi Health Price Performance
Shares of OPTHF opened at $0.28 on Monday. Optimi Health has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.27.
Optimi Health Company Profile
