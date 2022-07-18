Short Interest in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Expands By 44.8%

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TRI opened at $106.50 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $91.55 and a 1 year high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Thomson Reuters Announces Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TRI. Barclays reduced their price target on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. CIBC raised Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.88.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

