Short Interest in VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Rises By 48.4%

VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the June 15th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPO opened at $47.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.32. VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $76.98.

