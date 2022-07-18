Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,781,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after purchasing an additional 449,414 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,988,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,333,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,517,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,647,000 after purchasing an additional 526,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,054,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after purchasing an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 952,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,583,000 after purchasing an additional 170,773 shares during the period.

Stock Up 5.2 %

SILK opened at $38.91 on Monday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 67.38% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,934,045.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,967.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $1,213,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,649 shares in the company, valued at $9,934,045.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SILK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Company Profile



Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

