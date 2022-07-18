SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRV.UN opened at C$13.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.92. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a one year low of C$8.39 and a one year high of C$14.26. The company has a market cap of C$115.00 million and a PE ratio of 16.95.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

(Get Rating)

See Also

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.