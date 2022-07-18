SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded SITE Centers from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on SITE Centers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.21.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 71,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

