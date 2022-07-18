SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Acquired by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,472 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 2.50% of SkyWater Technology worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,968,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 890,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after buying an additional 283,753 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in SkyWater Technology by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 9,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $52,762.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,091,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,660 shares of company stock valued at $68,315 in the last 90 days. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWater Technology Trading Up 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:SKYT opened at $7.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $48.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.75 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 78.19% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

