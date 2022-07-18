Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Snap Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,469,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,034,563.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 76.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile



Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.



