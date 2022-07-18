Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 229.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNAP. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Snap to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Snap from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Snap Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.92 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Snap has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,500,559.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $7,312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,589,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,469,328 shares of company stock valued at $41,034,563.

Institutional Trading of Snap

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 76.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 19.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 180,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Snap by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 57,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

