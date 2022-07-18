Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK) Shares Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Sono-Tek Co. (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Sono-Tek were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sono-Tek during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Stephen James Bagley sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $35,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Shares of SOTK opened at $7.14 on Monday. Sono-Tek Co. has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $9.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 0.22.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Sono-Tek Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

