Southern (NYSE:SO) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Barclays

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays from $82.00 to $79.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

NYSE SO opened at $72.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.62. Southern has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southern will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 7.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 23.1% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 119,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 4.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $246,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

